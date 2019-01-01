 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Medizin

About this product

Chloe is a powerful and mysterious sativa-dominant hybrid created by Chris Wren of Medizin, Las Vegas. This strain won 1st place at the International Cannagraphic Magazine Cup in 2015 and has since gone on to accrue local renown and praise for its incredible medicinal qualities. Even though this strain leans 60/40 sativa-dominant, it possesses potency and physical sedation that can lull the most experienced person to sleep with continued consumption. Chloe is also a welcome companion for patients seeking relief from a wide variety of ailments, including loss of appetite and chronic pain.

About this strain

About this brand

As a premier Las Vegas dispensary and cultivation, Medizin exists to provide compassionate, dignified, and affordable access to medical cannabis for approved patients in Nevada in safe, clean, state-of-the-art facilities. Our dedicated staff has been trained to be highly knowledgeable about each of our products, and also which product would be best suitable to each patient’s unique needs.