GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)

by Medizin

About this product

GG4, developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with GG4.

Nv8Lv8

VERY POTENT, YES. I WAS FLOORED. After not finding luck at small dispensaries i had to go to NUWU the worlds largest dispensary in Las Vegas, NV to pick up. Love the drive-thru, gave me time to go online and search the menu. I placed my order online. Got to the window, gave my ID, and i was on my way home filled with hope that it be better than the other bogus joints. I got home, and I was surprised, it was real. Not like the oregano tasting pre-rolls I've previously $ampled from the place near my house. The Paiute Native Indians take this business seriously, my next go im thinking Chocolate Diesel... its parent strain. No more sampling, i know what i want. GG#4.

About this strain

Original Glue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

About this brand

As a premier Las Vegas dispensary and cultivation, Medizin exists to provide compassionate, dignified, and affordable access to medical cannabis for approved patients in Nevada in safe, clean, state-of-the-art facilities. Our dedicated staff has been trained to be highly knowledgeable about each of our products, and also which product would be best suitable to each patient’s unique needs.