Nv8Lv8 on June 17th, 2019

VERY POTENT, YES. I WAS FLOORED. After not finding luck at small dispensaries i had to go to NUWU the worlds largest dispensary in Las Vegas, NV to pick up. Love the drive-thru, gave me time to go online and search the menu. I placed my order online. Got to the window, gave my ID, and i was on my way home filled with hope that it be better than the other bogus joints. I got home, and I was surprised, it was real. Not like the oregano tasting pre-rolls I've previously $ampled from the place near my house. The Paiute Native Indians take this business seriously, my next go im thinking Chocolate Diesel... its parent strain. No more sampling, i know what i want. GG#4.