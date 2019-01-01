 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Reddy Dose Glass Bowl

Reddy Dose Glass Bowl

by MedLeaf Products

Write a review
MedLeaf Products Smoking Pipes Reddy Dose Glass Bowl
MedLeaf Products Smoking Pipes Reddy Dose Glass Bowl
MedLeaf Products Smoking Pipes Reddy Dose Glass Bowl
MedLeaf Products Smoking Pipes Reddy Dose Glass Bowl

$2.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This is the only breakable part in our entire Reddy Dose system, so in the event that you need a replacement or if you want extras to make life easier. Tip: these bowls can be pre-loaded with herb and easily stored in a small med bottle for travel. Or at home, have extras on hand so you can rotate them thru the cleaning cycle and never miss a dose.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

MedLeaf Products Logo
MedLeaf Products - makers of all-natural smoking filters, handmade in the USA, using only 100% plant 🌿 fiber materials.