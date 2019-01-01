About this product
The Reddy Dose pipe is a fully-filtered smoking device powered by our 100 % natural plant smoking filters (5 are included in the kit). All you do is add your favorite herb to the glass bowl, then enjoy a better, fully filtered natural smoking experience. The compact design of the Reddy Dose makes it easy to take with you anywhere: the beach, the lake, hiking, and basically anywhere you go.

MedLeaf Products
MedLeaf Products - makers of all-natural smoking filters, handmade in the USA, using only 100% plant 🌿 fiber materials.