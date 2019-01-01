About this product

This ash catcher system is powered by our natural plant disk smoking filters. Each filter disk can clean about 3 grams of heavy smoke, and this little device is guaranteed to keep your glass rig crystal clear when used properly. Each Reddy Rip kit comes with the ash catcher, 5 plant disk filters, a detachable glass herb bowl, and the 14 mm water rig adapter to connect it to your bong. Made in USA with globally sourced glass parts. [Bong not included]