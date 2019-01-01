About this product
The Reddy Tip "Go Pack" is a reusable pocket-sized plastic box that contains 4 regular MedLeaf Reddy Tip smoking filters! These filter contain all natural plant filters on the inside, with an easy grip rubber on the outside. Now in this convenient to-go size that stashes easily in pockets, purses, or backpacks. [Regular Reddy Tip filters fit large blunts and glass chillums, and will also fit 14 mm water pipe joints.]
MedLeaf Products - makers of all-natural smoking filters, handmade in the USA, using only 100% plant 🌿 fiber materials.