About this product

The Reddy Tip "Go Pack" is a reusable pocket-sized plastic box that contains 4 regular MedLeaf Reddy Tip smoking filters! These filter contain all natural plant filters on the inside, with an easy grip rubber on the outside. Now in this convenient to-go size that stashes easily in pockets, purses, or backpacks. [Regular Reddy Tip filters fit large blunts and glass chillums, and will also fit 14 mm water pipe joints.]