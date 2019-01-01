About this product

Our same great Reddy Tip filter, only now you can easily use with you favorite cone style prerolls! The Reddy Tip filter not only removes many of the impurities of smoking but also helps conserve your herb by naturally slowing the burn in between hits. Each pack contains 4 Filter Tips - each with the same great MedLeaf plant fiber on the inside as our Original Reddy Tips. Each Preroll style tip can filter up to 2.5 grams of smoked material (so about three cones each). And like all of our other filter products, these are also made in the USA by the good folks at MedLeaf! We ship daily, so do your lungs a favor and order some today and take your cones to the next level.