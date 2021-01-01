 Loading…

Sativa

Durban Poison - 1g Cartridge

by MedMen Red

MedMen Red Concentrates Cartridges Durban Poison - 1g Cartridge

$38.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

One of the world's most legendary landrace Sativas has a lineage that originates in South Africa and is said to have been brought to America by the prominent cannabis grower and activist, Ed Rosenthal. With a flavor profile of sage and sour cherries and heavy notes of pine paired with a bright and upbeat high, this strain is sure to be a favorite for your daytime arsenal.

About this brand

MedMen Red Logo
Just Excellent Cannabis Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

