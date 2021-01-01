 Loading…

Grand Daddy Purple - 1g Cartridge

by MedMen Red

MedMen Red Concentrates Cartridges Grand Daddy Purple - 1g Cartridge

$38.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Grand Daddy Purple or GDP for short is an iconic cannabis cultivar. Introduced in 2003 by breeder Ken Estes this CA staple was created by crossing Purple Urkle with Big Bud. The flavors from the Purple Urkle are apparent in these vapes with a heavy berry and earthy grape flavor. True to strain this vape leans very much into the sedative side and is an excellent choice when it's time to wind down.

About this brand

Just Excellent Cannabis Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.

