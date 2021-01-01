Select Elite .5g Grape Ape - Indica
by Select Oil
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 50.6 miles away
$38.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The ever popular Pineapple Express remains sought not just for it's novelty association with a certain movie but it's unique fruity terpene profile and uplifting effects. A flavor like you're drinking a tropical fruit smoothie and a hard hitting, energizing buzz.
Pineapple is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel.
Be the first to review this product.