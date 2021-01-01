Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
$65.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Pineapple Gelato draws from a long lineage of cultivars tracing its heritage near legendary strains like Pineapple Thai, a direct decedent of the original Thai landrace. This was then crossed Blissful Wizard, which is a powerhouse combination of newer varieties such as Gelato and classics like GSC and OG Kush. All of this leaves us with a taste of sour cherries, lemons, sage and pine that gives a highly euphoric, potent and energetic effect.
Pineapple Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple with Master Kush. Pineapple Kush produces cerebral effects accompanied by a light body sensation. The flavor of this strain has been described as a subtle and sweet pineapple taste with minty undertones. Growers say this strain grows in buds that are brown, green, and covered with amber crystals. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Kush to relieve symptoms associated with headaches, muscle spasms, stress and PTSD.
Be the first to review this product.