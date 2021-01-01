 Loading…

Hybrid

Pineapple Gelato - 7g

by MedMen Red

MedMen Red Cannabis Flower Pineapple Gelato - 7g
MedMen Red Cannabis Flower Pineapple Gelato - 7g

$65.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Pineapple Gelato draws from a long lineage of cultivars tracing its heritage near legendary strains like Pineapple Thai, a direct decedent of the original Thai landrace. This was then crossed Blissful Wizard, which is a powerhouse combination of newer varieties such as Gelato and classics like GSC and OG Kush. All of this leaves us with a taste of sour cherries, lemons, sage and pine that gives a highly euphoric, potent and energetic effect.

Just Excellent Cannabis Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.

Pineapple Kush

Pineapple Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple with Master Kush. Pineapple Kush produces cerebral effects accompanied by a light body sensation. The flavor of this strain has been described as a subtle and sweet pineapple taste with minty undertones. Growers say this strain grows in buds that are brown, green, and covered with amber crystals. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Kush to relieve symptoms associated with headaches, muscle spasms, stress and PTSD.

