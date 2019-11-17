About this product

Medterra's MedOil 1,000mg CBD Tincture is made with our 99%+ CBD and MCT oil. Safe, affordable, easy to use and legal, each CBD tincture contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night, sublingually. The 1000mg contains 33mg of CBD per serving. CBD Tincture Bottle Size: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Servings per Container: 30 Serving Size: 1ml 0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | TASTELESS | ODORLESS | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Grown and extracted from the USA, our quality CBD is fully compliant under the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program. Our CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states and internationally. All of our CBD products contain 0% THC, guaranteed. We utilize a whole plant CO2 extraction that allows us to draw the CBD from the plant material and filter out unnatural substances, maximizing pure CBD concentration. Each and every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. Our 1,000mg MedOil CBD Tincture holds 1 fluid oz and contains 30 servings at 1ml each. The dropper in the cap has measurement markers of .25, .5, .75 and 1ml to help with serving size.