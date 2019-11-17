 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 1,000mg CBD Tincture

1,000mg CBD Tincture

by Medterra

Skip to Reviews
5.016
Medterra Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 1,000mg CBD Tincture
Medterra Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 1,000mg CBD Tincture

$55.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Medterra's MedOil 1,000mg CBD Tincture is made with our 99%+ CBD and MCT oil. Safe, affordable, easy to use and legal, each CBD tincture contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night, sublingually. The 1000mg contains 33mg of CBD per serving. CBD Tincture Bottle Size: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Servings per Container: 30 Serving Size: 1ml 0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | TASTELESS | ODORLESS | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Grown and extracted from the USA, our quality CBD is fully compliant under the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program. Our CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states and internationally. All of our CBD products contain 0% THC, guaranteed. We utilize a whole plant CO2 extraction that allows us to draw the CBD from the plant material and filter out unnatural substances, maximizing pure CBD concentration. Each and every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. Our 1,000mg MedOil CBD Tincture holds 1 fluid oz and contains 30 servings at 1ml each. The dropper in the cap has measurement markers of .25, .5, .75 and 1ml to help with serving size.

16 customer reviews

Show all
5.016

write a review

Lotusflowers

If you are looking for a product to give you calm you have found it. I am amazed with the results for myself and my friends.

Tonythetiger66

I buy Medterras products for my whole family. This 1,000mg tincture packs a good punch of relief.

About this brand

Medterra Logo
Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.