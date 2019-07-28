Brianohh
on July 28th, 2019
It Works.
Medterra's CBD Pet Products were formulated with your furry friends in mind to give them natural relief. Our 150mg CBD Tincture is made with our 99%+ pure CBD and MCT oil mixed with natural beef flavoring. Safe, affordable, easy to use and legal, each CBD tincture contains 30 servings that should be given to your pet sublingually. Our 150mg CBD Tinctures are crafted with our pure CBD isolate infused with MCT oil and beef flavoring, making the perfect treat for your pal.
on July 28th, 2019
It Works.
on July 14th, 2019
This formula does wonders for my german shepherd.
on March 27th, 2019
If you want a good quality product look not further. Great Value. Great Product!