Tonythetiger66
on July 28th, 2019
This topical CBD works and the pump makes it so easy to put on. 5 stars!
A powerful combination of 250mg CBD and certified organic ingredients, Medterra CBD Topical Cream provides a rapid cooling feeling, perfect for sore muscles and joints. Containing 100ml of CBD cream in a 3.4fl oz pump bottle, our CBD cream provides long-lasting relief for a significant amount of applications in a natural formula. Ingredients: Helianthus annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Stearic Acid (Vegetable Derived), Cetyl Alcohol (Coconut Alcohol), Sodium Hydroxide (non-GMO, mineral-salt), Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Seed Extract, Aloe barbadensis Leaf Juice, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Glycerin (non-GMO, vegetable-derived), Potassium Sorbate (non-GMO, mineral-salt), Xanthan Gum (non-GMO, vegetable-derived), Carthamus tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil*, Menthol (Mentha arvensis), Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil*, Ocimum basilicum (Basil) Leaf Oil*, Citrus aurantium bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil*, Whole Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Montana (Arnica) Flower Oil, Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) Oil, Zingiber officinale (Ginger) Root Oil*, Citrus medica limonum (Lemon) Peel Oil*, Citrus aurantifolia (Lime) Peel Oil*, Citrus aurantium dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil*, Rosmarinus officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Salvia sclarea (Clary) Oil*, Phenoxyethanol * Certified Organic Ingredient
on July 28th, 2019
I use this product for my hands and WOW. I am amazed every time with the relief i get.
on July 12th, 2019
I rub this stuff all ove my body and it goes the job. Super relief!