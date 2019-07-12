 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. 25mg CBD Monthly Wellness Capsules

25mg CBD Monthly Wellness Capsules

by Medterra

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Medterra Hemp CBD Beauty 25mg CBD Monthly Wellness Capsules
Medterra Hemp CBD Beauty 25mg CBD Monthly Wellness Capsules

$55.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Medterra's Monthly Wellness formula is specifically designed for women to help ease the discomforts of your period. Combining 25mg of pure CBD with Valerian Root, Cramp Bark and other natural ingredients, we have taken the best Mother Nature has to offer. With Medterra, your week just got easier. Tablets per Bottle: 60 0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Grown and extracted from the USA, our quality CBD is fully compliant under the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program. Our CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states and internationally. All of our CBD products contain 0% THC, guaranteed. Our whole plant CO2 extraction allows us to draw the CBD from the plant material and filter out unnatural substances, maximizing pure CBD concentration. Each and every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

WIldeJ

I have bought this for my wife and she loves it!

About this brand

Medterra Logo
Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.