About this product

Medterra's Monthly Wellness formula is specifically designed for women to help ease the discomforts of your period. Combining 25mg of pure CBD with Valerian Root, Cramp Bark and other natural ingredients, we have taken the best Mother Nature has to offer. With Medterra, your week just got easier. Tablets per Bottle: 60 0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Grown and extracted from the USA, our quality CBD is fully compliant under the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program. Our CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states and internationally. All of our CBD products contain 0% THC, guaranteed. Our whole plant CO2 extraction allows us to draw the CBD from the plant material and filter out unnatural substances, maximizing pure CBD concentration. Each and every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.