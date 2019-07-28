About this product

Start your day off right with Medterra's CBD Good Morning soft gels. Our proprietary blend combines the energizing boost of caffeine, B6, and B12 with 25mg CBD, L-Tyrosine, and L-Theanine to give you mental clarity throughout your day. Tablets per Bottle: 60 0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Grown and extracted from the USA, our quality CBD is fully compliant under the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program. Our CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states and internationally. All of our CBD products contain 0% THC, guaranteed. Our whole plant CO2 extraction allows us to draw the CBD from the plant material and filter out unnatural substances, maximizing pure CBD concentration. Each and every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.