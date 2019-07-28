 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. 25mg CBD Good Morning Capsules

25mg CBD Good Morning Capsules

by Medterra

Skip to Reviews
5.011
Medterra Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 25mg CBD Good Morning Capsules
Medterra Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 25mg CBD Good Morning Capsules

$55.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Start your day off right with Medterra's CBD Good Morning soft gels. Our proprietary blend combines the energizing boost of caffeine, B6, and B12 with 25mg CBD, L-Tyrosine, and L-Theanine to give you mental clarity throughout your day. Tablets per Bottle: 60 0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Grown and extracted from the USA, our quality CBD is fully compliant under the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program. Our CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states and internationally. All of our CBD products contain 0% THC, guaranteed. Our whole plant CO2 extraction allows us to draw the CBD from the plant material and filter out unnatural substances, maximizing pure CBD concentration. Each and every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

11 customer reviews

Show all
5.011

write a review

Brianohh

I use these every morning when i wake up. These level me out.

Sunnyd64

I take this daily and I noticed the difference day one. We’re have u been all my life ;)

BestDayEver

Great for the morning to get you going and shake off the Sleepies......

About this brand

Medterra Logo
Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.