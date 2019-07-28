 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. 750mg CBD Topical Cooling Cream

750mg CBD Topical Cooling Cream

by Medterra

Skip to Reviews
5.011
Medterra Hemp CBD Bath & Body 750mg CBD Topical Cooling Cream
Medterra Hemp CBD Bath & Body 750mg CBD Topical Cooling Cream

$77.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

A powerful combination of 750mg CBD and certified organic ingredients, Medterra CBD Topical Cream provides a rapid cooling feeling, perfect for sore muscles and joints. Containing 100ml of CBD cream in a 3.4fl oz pump bottle, our CBD cream provides long-lasting relief for a significant amount of applications in a natural formula. Ingredients: Helianthus annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Stearic Acid (Vegetable Derived), Cetyl Alcohol (Coconut Alcohol), Sodium Hydroxide (non-GMO, mineral-salt), Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Seed Extract, Aloe barbadensis Leaf Juice, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Glycerin (non-GMO, vegetable-derived), Potassium Sorbate (non-GMO, mineral-salt), Xanthan Gum (non-GMO, vegetable-derived), Carthamus tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil*, Menthol (Mentha arvensis), Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil*, Ocimum basilicum (Basil) Leaf Oil*, Citrus aurantium bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil*, Whole Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Montana (Arnica) Flower Oil, Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) Oil, Zingiber officinale (Ginger) Root Oil*, Citrus medica limonum (Lemon) Peel Oil*, Citrus aurantifolia (Lime) Peel Oil*, Citrus aurantium dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil*, Rosmarinus officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Salvia sclarea (Clary) Oil*, Phenoxyethanol * Certified Organic Ingredient

11 customer reviews

Show all
5.011

write a review

Tonythetiger66

You feel the cooling sensation right away. This stuff is the best!

Lenmiester

I bought this for my DAD and he uses it every day. Great Product!

Brianohh

I use this everyday! I have had spectacular results with this product with relief.

About this brand

Medterra Logo
Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.