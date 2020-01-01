 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
CBD Gummies Keep Calm

by Medterra

CBD Gummies Keep Calm
Medterra Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Gummies Keep Calm

$39.99MSRP

About this product

Like a breath of fresh air, you can count on Medterra’s CBD Calm Gummies to center and ground your mood, thanks to the power of natural ingredients like L-Theanine. Our Calm Gummies combine 25mg of CBD with 50mg of L-Theanine, an amino acid that research indicates promotes a natural sense of relaxation and calm without drowsiness.

About this brand

Medterra Logo
Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.