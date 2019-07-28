 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
200mg CBD Pet Joint Support Treat

by Medterra

5.04
$29.99MSRP

About this product

Each peanut butter chew contains 10mg of CBD, so you can easily track how much CBD your pet consumes daily and our products contain ZERO THC, eliminating any psychoactive ingredients. Medterra’s pet chews combine CBD, glucosamine, MSM and chondroitin to support joint health.

Brianohh

My dog is in love with these treats and it has made him more active so it has to be working!

Thealth

If you have a pet I would suggest you try this. This product has done wonders for my dog!

BestDayEver

Great Product! Great Company! You have a customer for life

About this brand

Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.