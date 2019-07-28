CBD Doggy Snacks - 200mg (pack of 40)
by CBD American Shaman
40 pieces
$29.50
In-store only 76.7 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Each peanut butter chew contains 10mg of CBD, so you can easily track how much CBD your pet consumes daily and our products contain ZERO THC, eliminating any psychoactive ingredients. Medterra’s pet chews combine CBD, glucosamine, MSM and chondroitin to support joint health.
on July 28th, 2019
My dog is in love with these treats and it has made him more active so it has to be working!
on July 18th, 2019
If you have a pet I would suggest you try this. This product has done wonders for my dog!
on July 18th, 2019
Great Product! Great Company! You have a customer for life