 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. True Full Spectrum™ CBD Drops

True Full Spectrum™ CBD Drops

by Medterra

Write a review
Medterra Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures True Full Spectrum™ CBD Drops
Medterra Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures True Full Spectrum™ CBD Drops

Buy Here

About this product

True Full Spectrum™ CBD Drops harness the full range of the hemp plant – including THC – to bring you enhanced relaxation, rest, recovery, and well-being. Available in two delicious flavors, Citrus & Mint Chocolate. Our True Full Spectrum Tinctures contain all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids present in the hemp plant – including THC – at a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other beneficial hemp compounds. Early studies have shown that the various hemp compounds work together through what is known as the entourage effect – an interaction that improves their effects on the body and creates a deeper, richer CBD experience. Made from organically grown hemp in the USA Whole plant power in a classic CBD format Available in Citrus and Chocolate Mint 3 sizes for your needs PRODUCT DETAILS SERVINGS 15ml Drops: 15 - 1ml servings 30ml Drops: 30 - 1ml servings RECOMMENDED USE Take one (1) full dropper one or more times per day. Take regularly over a prolonged period for maximum effectiveness. INGREDIENTS Organic MCT Oil (Medium Chain Triglycerides), Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Natural Flavors, Stevia Extract MUST BE 18 YEARS OR OLDER TO PURCHASE YOUR TRUST. CERTIFIED. Our products are third-party tested to confirm accuracy and ensure THC levels are below the legal limit of .3% THC (by weight). Due to the presence of THC, users of this product may test positive for cannabinoids in a drug test. May cause drowsiness. Do not drive or operate heavy machinery after use.

About this brand

Medterra Logo
Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review