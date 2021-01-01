 Loading…

Hybrid

Cannalope Kush

by Medusa Gardens

Enumclaw, Washington

About this strain

Cannalope Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Cannalope Kush, also known as "Cantaloupe Kush" and "Canalope," is a hybrid marijuana strain from DNA Genetics. Cannalope Kush mixes the powerful effects of OG #18 with the sweet fruity flavors of Cannalope Haze. This fruity strain delivers a pleasant light smoke with woody undertones alongside an energetic burst of cerebral activity and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannalope Kush to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue.

