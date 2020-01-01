 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Critical Mist Distillate Syringe 1g

Critical Mist Distillate Syringe 1g

by Medusa Gardens

Medusa Gardens Concentrates Solvent Critical Mist Distillate Syringe 1g

About this product

About this strain

Critical Kali Mist

Critical Kali Mist

Critical Kali Mist from Delicious Seeds was bred to be brilliant. Its genetics are a pairing of Critical Mass, an indica known for its growth of large sticky buds, and Kali Mist, a multi-award winning sativa. The result is a powerful and resinous sativa that produces large, dense flowers after about 70 days. With earthy and pine flavors, this bud provides uplifting effects and endless fits of laughter.

About this brand

Enumclaw, Washington