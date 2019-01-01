 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by MEDXtractor Corp.

$10,850.00MSRP

About this product

Our 1lb. capacity CO2 extractor can process up to 30 lbs of raw material (trim and/or bud) per month (50 lbs. if using post-pressed rosin chips). The high-potency extract requires no purging or winterization and is ideal for vape/wax/dab or edibles, patches, drops or suppositories. To increase capacity add additional extractors.

About this brand

Maximize your crop value by extracting high-potency, high-purity CO2 cannabis oil - from 2oz to 16oz capacity