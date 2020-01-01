Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
OUR NEW MELO CLOSED LOOP VAPE SYSTEM DELIVERS A POWERFUL PUFF IN A COMPACT UNIT. FUELED BY OUR POTENT CANNABIS DISTILLATES, THE MAGNETIC PODS ARE EASILY SWITCHED OUT ON THE FLY. THE 480MAH BATTERY PROVIDES A RIDICULOUSLY LONG BATTERY LIFE IN A UNIT THAT FITS COMFORTABLY IN A SMALL POCKET. IT’S DISCREET, STYLISH AND BEST OF ALL…POWERFUL. DIFFERENT TOKES FOR DIFFERENT FOLKS. AVAILABLE IN SATIVA, INDICA, HYBRID AND FLAVORED VARIETIES, MELO HAS SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE. OUR MAGNETIC POD SYSTEM ALLOWS YOU TO QUICKLY & EASILY CUSTOMIZE YOUR VAPING EXPERIENCE TO YOUR FLAVOR AND EFFECT PREFERENCES.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.