 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Infused Argan oil - Rose damask

Infused Argan oil - Rose damask

by Mema

Write a review
Mema Topicals Lubricants & Oils Infused Argan oil - Rose damask

About this product

Harmonious-intoxicating. Allowing the true notes of rose petals to takeover, precious as it is powerful. Excellent in the fight against aging and red irritated skin. Made with natural Damascus Rose oil.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Acapulco Gold

Acapulco Gold
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

One of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

About this brand

Mema Logo
Argan oil is majestic yet simple, a massaging oil that conditions hair and nourishes skin so much it illuminates. World renowned for its effectiveness, valued for its therapeutic profile that includes, but not limited to: vitamin E, unsaturated fatty acids: Omega 3, Omega 6 and Omega 9. The combination of pure Argan oil and cannabinoids is undeniably hydrating, soothing and fast absorbing with no lasting residue. Effective in the treatment of imperfect skin and localized inflammation. Excellent for skin ailments associated with dry skin.