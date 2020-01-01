Mendo Dope Farms was started from seed and grown by brothers Bryan and Daniel aka Bleezy and Old E. Born in Northern California and raised in the heart of the Emerald Triangle this family owned farm is located in Mendocino County. Mendo Dope Farms specializes in growing massive ganja trees organically using no-till methods and local traditions. This year Mendo Dope and Greenshock Farms have teamed up to cultivate only the best Cannabis on a new and improved farm. With recreational Cannabis now legal in California Mendo Dope Farms is expanding their brand with plans to launch a whole new line of products.