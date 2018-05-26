Chocolate Mint OG
by California Cannabis Clones
OG Twist is a prized version of Humbolts OG Chemdawg, a sativa-dominant cross between two legendary strains, Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state. (63 days) Heavy Yeild
Lemon/Lime notes up front, this strain has helped with both nerve and soft tissue pain. Both types of pain, chronic, subsided for the night after consuming half a bowl, allowing for a full night's rest. Waking from OG Twist was pleasant as it did not drop my glycemic index in its being metabolised.