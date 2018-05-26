 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
OG Twist

by Mendocino Clone Company

About this product

OG Twist is a prized version of Humbolts OG Chemdawg, a sativa-dominant cross between two legendary strains, Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state. (63 days) Heavy Yeild

Skellatina

Lemon/Lime notes up front, this strain has helped with both nerve and soft tissue pain. Both types of pain, chronic, subsided for the night after consuming half a bowl, allowing for a full night's rest. Waking from OG Twist was pleasant as it did not drop my glycemic index in its being metabolised.

About this brand

Northern California's Leading Cannabis Nursery, Mendocino County Permitted, Certified Mendocino Organic Grown