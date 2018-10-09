Chocolate Mint OG
by California Cannabis Clones
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
San Fernando Valley OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. The flowers will stay fairly small and may not look super impressive, but what it lacks in looks it makes up for in smell. The pine and lemon earthiness that SFV exudes can be a bit harsh and bitter if smoked, so this strain is one to save for the vaporizer if consuming directly. Its indica body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness, but once they do, everything will feel fine. (50/50 Hybrid) (9-10 wks) (Moderate Yield)
on October 9th, 2018
These are some of the best clones we have had the pleasure to grow. Clean, well taken care of, high yields and low flower time. I highly recommend working with the guys at San Fernando Valley OG. Top quality plants and customer care, this is where I will be getting all my clones from for now one.
on October 6th, 2018
Very good and relaxing Remind you,I'm from brooklyn ny and had this given to me three times qp
on February 9th, 2018
Beautiful clones, strong and clean. MCC is also a very professional company that really cares about what they do and it shows. They are great to work with and most importantly produce consistent, clean, quality clones. Their SFV is top notch. You can also request test results on flowers produced with the clones so you really have a good idea of what you will produce.