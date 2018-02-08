 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Super Sour Diesel

by Mendocino Clone Company

About this product

Taking after its popular parents, Super Sour Diesel is one incredible sativa. A potent cross between Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel, Super Sour Diesel knocks out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. In true sativa form, Super Sour Diesel energizes, making it great for daytime use. New users, however, should use caution when trying this strain. Super Sour Diesel produces strong cerebral effects, which may be overpowering to novice MMJ patients. Familiar users will be surprised at this strain’s introspective spark. Sociable and fun, the effects of this strain are felt upon first taste. Super Sour Diesel’s pungent, fuel-like aroma speaks to the sheer strength of this strain.

SunnyBluebird

This Sour Dee has all the best qualities of Sour Dee and is HUGE and chunky even grown indoors. Very productive, beautiful nose and uniform genetically. Nice job!

About this strain

Super Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

About this brand

Northern California's Leading Cannabis Nursery, Mendocino County Permitted, Certified Mendocino Organic Grown