Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Banana OG definitely earned her name with a smell and flavor of overripe bananas. Known as a creeper with a potency that is sky high. This is not the strain to smoke when you have stuff to do. It won’t put you to sleep as much as it just makes you feel comatose. Lets you live in your own head for a bit, very introspective yet no anxiety. This is a strain you smoke and then tell a complete stranger your complicated theories on the origins of life.
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.