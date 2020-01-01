 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Banana OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Meraki Gardens

About this product

Banana OG deﬁnitely earned her name with a smell and ﬂavor of overripe bananas. Known as a creeper with a potency that is sky high. This is not the strain to smoke when you have stuff to do. It won’t put you to sleep as much as it just makes you feel comatose. Lets you live in your own head for a bit, very introspective yet no anxiety. This is a strain you smoke and then tell a complete stranger your complicated theories on the origins of life.

About this strain

Banana OG

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this brand

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.