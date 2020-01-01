24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
The scent of Banana Punch is one you’ll remember. When you open up a container of this strain, you’re hit with dead on banana runt aroma then moves into various sweet smells that are not only reminiscent of bananas, but of fruity mentos or smarties candies. You will be very relaxed and in a state of euphoria when the high hits you.
Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Banana Punch crosses Banana OG and Purple Punch. It has a hazy, tropical flavor with notes of banana and freshly cut pineapple. Regarded as a heavier strain, Banana Punch may deliver a long-lasting, tranquil high from head to toe.