Kaboom Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
This cultivar evokes the mysticism inherent to the Bisti Badlands of New Mexico. Bisti Badlands has very complex ﬂavors of gassy grapes with hints of sea-breeze. Offers a nice mix of mental energy and a full-bodied buzzing. We urge you to go easy on this one unless you are prepared for a wild ride through your mind and body.
