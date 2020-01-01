 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Bubba Diagonal Pre-roll 0.5g

Bubba Diagonal Pre-roll 0.5g

by Meraki Gardens

Bubba Diagonal Pre-roll 0.5g

About this product

Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Bubba Diagonal is a blast from the past. This has been a favorite for indica lovers for more than a decade. It has a citrus aroma wrapped up with a delicious earthiness. You will be left with an aftertaste of a warm cup of coffee. It’s perfect for curling up after a busy day with your favorite book just to fall into a deep slumber.

About this brand

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.