Space Bomb Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Cherry Punch is a great hybrid with effects that are perfect for daytime consumption. The aroma is musky with a touch of berry. The immediate effects are active and mentally alert, but can border on antsy for some. This feeling tends to smooth into a more focused state that allows for normal activities and may even help you tackle that to-do list or next creative project.
Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch is a cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. By crossing their highly celebrated Purple Punch—known for creating dense colas with rich, sweet, fruity, and citrus terps—with the cherry-infused AK-47 cultivar, growers get a potent strain that’s both uplifting and flavorful. Buds come in a rich dark green color with purple specks and stark orange hairs.