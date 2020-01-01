 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Cherry Punch Pre-Roll 1g

Cherry Punch Pre-Roll 1g

by Meraki Gardens

Meraki Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Cherry Punch Pre-Roll 1g

Cherry Punch is a great hybrid with effects that are perfect for daytime consumption. The aroma is musky with a touch of berry. The immediate effects are active and mentally alert, but can border on antsy for some. This feeling tends to smooth into a more focused state that allows for normal activities and may even help you tackle that to-do list or next creative project.

About this strain

Cherry Punch

Cherry Punch

Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch is a cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. By crossing their highly celebrated Purple Punch—known for creating dense colas with rich, sweet, fruity, and citrus terps—with the cherry-infused AK-47 cultivar, growers get a potent strain that’s both uplifting and flavorful. Buds come in a rich dark green color with purple specks and stark orange hairs.

 

About this brand

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.