 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Dogwalker OG

Dogwalker OG

by Meraki Gardens

Write a review
Meraki Gardens Cannabis Flower Dogwalker OG

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This strain is insanely popular among long-term smokers for its skunky smell, pungent taste, and potent effects. Although this may not sound appealing to the average consumer, there are many people who actually enjoy the taste and smell of this bud – it's deﬁnitely an acquired taste! With a body buzz, cerebral stimulation, and a calm focus that smoothly passes into a peaceful sleep.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dogwalker OG

Dogwalker OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. Dogwalker OG promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.

About this brand

Meraki Gardens Logo
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.