East Coast Sour Diesel Pre-roll 0.5g

by Meraki Gardens

East Coast Sour Diesel is known for its quick mood lifting ability, making it ideal for those who need an energy rush and a strong body buzz. In a few moments of smoking this marijuana strain, you will experience an extreme body-rush that will leave you euphoric, edgy and stoned for hours. This strain has a woody diesel smell and a lingering lemon after taste. ECSD is powerful so new users should be cautious. Veteran users can enjoy ECSD to their hearts' content as they will be able to handle its effects well.

East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.