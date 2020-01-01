Kaboom Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
East Coast Sour Diesel is known for its quick mood lifting ability, making it ideal for those who need an energy rush and a strong body buzz. In a few moments of smoking this marijuana strain, you will experience an extreme body-rush that will leave you euphoric, edgy and stoned for hours. This strain has a woody diesel smell and a lingering lemon after taste. ECSD is powerful so new users should be cautious. Veteran users can enjoy ECSD to their hearts' content as they will be able to handle its effects well.
