24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Grateful Breath is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain with a unique aroma blending herbal spices and berries together. This bud has instant effects that leave you totally calm and grateful for anything and everything happening around you. You'll feel a euphoric onset a few minutes after your last toke, ﬁlling your mind with pure happiness and ﬁlling your lungs with lifted expansive energy. As the high builds, your physical form will start to fade into a state of relaxation with a deep permeating calm that ﬁlls both mind and body.
