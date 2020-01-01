24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Indiana Bubblegum is insanely delicious. It has an earthy ﬂoral aroma with a berry bubblegum ﬂavor. The effects are euphoric and uplifting, you will be ﬂying high and staying there. It starts in the head with a growing sense of true happiness that sends your mood to the stars and pushes away all the negative thoughts. A sense of creativity will accompany this blissful state. As your body settles into the relaxation you will have a slight pang of hunger, leaving you reaching for anything to snack on.
Be the first to review this product.