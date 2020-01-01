 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Kush Mints Pre-roll 0.5g

Kush Mints Pre-roll 0.5g

by Meraki Gardens

About this product

Kush Mint has an aroma of earthy sweet woods and rich spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint. Kush Mint brings on well-balanced effects that hit both mind and body. Relaxing effects will start setting in throughout your body that will have you kicking back and pretty sleepy if you're not careful. It starts with a warming tingle in the spine, ﬁlling you with a sense of deep permeating relaxation that ebbs and ﬂows outwards through your limbs until you are totally calm in both mind and body.

About this brand

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.