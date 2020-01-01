24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Kush Mint has an aroma of earthy sweet woods and rich spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint. Kush Mint brings on well-balanced effects that hit both mind and body. Relaxing effects will start setting in throughout your body that will have you kicking back and pretty sleepy if you're not careful. It starts with a warming tingle in the spine, ﬁlling you with a sense of deep permeating relaxation that ebbs and ﬂows outwards through your limbs until you are totally calm in both mind and body.
