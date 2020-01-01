 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lav N Gas Pre-roll 1g

by Meraki Gardens

This is another Wookie cross from the famous breeder Bodhi. The Wookie mother makes some seriously stinky lavender ﬂowers that smells like you just ripped your hand down a lavender vine and added a nose tingling jet fuel note to it. It got its name from being a strain that makes you very giggly and happy. This strain is downright irresistible once you have it you will want more.

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.