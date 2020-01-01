24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
This is another Wookie cross from the famous breeder Bodhi. The Wookie mother makes some seriously stinky lavender ﬂowers that smells like you just ripped your hand down a lavender vine and added a nose tingling jet fuel note to it. It got its name from being a strain that makes you very giggly and happy. This strain is downright irresistible once you have it you will want more.
