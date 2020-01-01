Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Lava Cake is as powerful as a volcano eruption. it’s intense aromas start with sweet dough and then your nostrils will be filled with a fuel that will overcome your senses. This strain is relaxing for your mind and body offering small bursts of euphoria that some have used to help combat social tension. You will find yourself enjoying enhanced conversations with strangers letting you be free of any social anxiety.
Coming from the famed Cannarado Genetics, Lava Cake is a cross between Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie. This strain is celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth cakey terpenes, while the high puts consumers in a deep state of relaxation. Buds come in a dense, bulbous structure with rich purple and green hues that are camouflaged by dense trichomes.