Lemon Tree Pre-roll 0.5g

by Meraki Gardens

About this product

This powerhouse took home the ﬁrst prize at the 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup for Best Hybrid thanks to its eye-opening ﬂavor and dazzling trichomes. The Lemon Tree has a ﬂavor that you'd expect given its parentage – super sour lemon and skunky diesel! The smell is just as sharp, with a diesel earthy overtone accented by pungent sour skunk and sharp tangy lemon. You'll feel a euphoric rush at the onset of the high, ﬁlling your mind with happy visions and leaving you with a lifted feeling overall. As your cerebral state expands, your body will start to feel a light tingle that soon becomes a full-on buzz, keeping you relaxed and slightly numb.

About this strain

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.

About this brand

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.