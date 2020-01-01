24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
This powerhouse took home the ﬁrst prize at the 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup for Best Hybrid thanks to its eye-opening ﬂavor and dazzling trichomes. The Lemon Tree has a ﬂavor that you'd expect given its parentage – super sour lemon and skunky diesel! The smell is just as sharp, with a diesel earthy overtone accented by pungent sour skunk and sharp tangy lemon. You'll feel a euphoric rush at the onset of the high, ﬁlling your mind with happy visions and leaving you with a lifted feeling overall. As your cerebral state expands, your body will start to feel a light tingle that soon becomes a full-on buzz, keeping you relaxed and slightly numb.
Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.