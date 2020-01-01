Lemon OG Kush Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$30.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
This genetic trio created something that is truly out of this world. From the sparkly trichomes that make the bud look like a snow cone, right down to the beautifully pungent aromas. This is a sativa dominant strain that will take over your mind leaving you focused and energized. Your thoughts might start ﬂoating deep into outer space!
