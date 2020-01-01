 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. MAC 1 Pre-Roll 1g

MAC 1 Pre-Roll 1g

by Meraki Gardens

Write a review
Meraki Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls MAC 1 Pre-Roll 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This genetic trio created something that is truly out of this world. From the sparkly trichomes that make the bud look like a snow cone, right down to the beautifully pungent aromas. This is a sativa dominant strain that will take over your mind leaving you focused and energized. Your thoughts might start ﬂoating deep into outer space!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mac 1

Mac 1

Known as the Capulator’s Cut, Mac 1 is a popular strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Growers of Mac 1 have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of the flower. Buds are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes, giving this bud a beautiful bag appeal. This strain comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile. 

 

About this brand

Meraki Gardens Logo
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.