Mob Boss Pre-roll 0.5g

by Meraki Gardens

About this product

Reeks of chemmy, ﬂoral dank, burnt tires and hints of pine sol overtones. Very good for night time relief, far too heavy to be smoking during the day. The strain earned its fame due to its intoxicating effects and heavy resin production. However, its intensity hides behind a sweet, light ﬂoral aroma with citrus and herb undertones. Unlike other strains, Mob Boss does not rely on delivering a hard hitting cerebral high. It in fact induces a clear and lighter buzz that will give you the munchies in no time. It instead delivers a high dose of body relaxation.

About this strain

Mob Boss

Mob Boss

Released in 2009 by Grindhouse Medical Seeds, Mob Boss is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Chemdawg D and Tang Tang. This California strain earned its fame through its staggeringly heavy resin production and intoxicatingly potent effects. Mob Boss’ intensity hides behind a light, sweet floral aroma with undertones of citrus and herbs. While some phenotypes deliver a hard-hitting jolt of cerebral psychoactivity, others tend to induce a lighter, more clear-headed buzz. Patients use Mob Boss for potent relief of muscle tension, mood elevation, and appetite stimulation. Depending on how its traits are expressed, Mob Boss typically finishes flowering in 60 to 70 days indoors.

About this brand

Meraki Gardens Logo
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.